UConn Sports
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

Colin Kaepernick writes letter asking Jets to sign him

San Francisco 49ers' Colin Kaepernick warms up before an NFL football game on Sept. 18, 2016.
San Francisco 49ers' Colin Kaepernick warms up before an NFL football game on Sept. 18, 2016.(AP Photo/Mike McCarn | File image)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 9:47 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick has asked the New York Jets to consider signing him to the team’s practice squad.

The letter Kaepernick sent last week to the team’s general manager comes after Jets’ starting quarterback Aaron Rodgers tore his Achilles tendon just four plays into the first game of the season.

In the letter shared on Instagram Tuesday, Kaepernick wrote, “I would be honored and extremely grateful for the opportunity to come in and lead the practice squad.”

Kaepernick stressed that he has worked hard to keep himself in top physical shape and would offer the Jets a “risk-free contingency plan.”

The 34-year-old drew controversy for kneeling during the national anthem to protest racial injustices and police brutality in the United States.

He has not been involved in an NFL game in more than six years.

Right now, it’s unclear if the team has responded to Kaepernick’s request.

Meantime, the Jets announced Tuesday the signing of another quarterback, Trever Siemian, to their practice squad.

Siemian played with the Jets previously in 2019.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

French bulldog Charlie
CT woman accused of abusing dogs as part of a training service
Friday storm chance - WFSB
Technical Discussion: We’re back to sunny skies, but showers return Friday
state trooper suspended - Clinton locator - WFSB file
State trooper suspended over involvement in Christmas Day crash
The family of Alfonso “Poncho” Rios (center) said he was hit and killed Friday while walking...
Grandpa dies after pushing 4-year-old granddaughter out of the way of oncoming vehicle
Some tourists stuck on Block Island as ferry departures canceled due to conditions
Some tourists stuck on Block Island as ferry departures canceled due to conditions

Latest News

Katy Perry is joining the cast of Peppa Pig for a special next year.
Katy Perry joins Peppa Pig
FILE - Republican presidential candidates, from left, former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson,...
Republicans face growing urgency to stop Trump as they enter the second presidential debate
Shrek’s swamp is located in the Scottish Highlands and features a mud-laden, moss covered murky...
Sleep like an ogre: Shrek’s Swamp listed on Airbnb
Edward Klarmann was arrested for flipping off and exposing himself to an officer in Ledyard on...
Ledyard man accused of flipping off, exposing himself to an officer
French-American actor Sebastian Roche', right, joins SAG-AFTRA picketers outside the gates of...
Screenwriters return to work for first time in nearly five months while actors await new negotiations