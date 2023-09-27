UConn Sports
CT joins 16 other states, FTC in lawsuit against Amazon

Connecticut joins 16 other states to sue Amazon
By WFSB Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 9:04 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
(WFSB) - Connecticut and 16 other states are joining the Federal Trade Commission and suing Amazon.

The lawsuit accuses the online retailer of creating a monopoly that hurts consumers.

The suit said Amazon engages in practices that violate federal and state anti-trust laws.

Tuesday, Connecticut Attorney General William Tong said Amazon illegally maintains a monopoly, which hurts shoppers in the long run and prevents other companies from competing.

“The biggest of the big players use their monopoly power to punish the marketplace to punish and shut down competitors so they’re the only option, not one stop shopping but the only stop shopping for consumers,” said Tong.

The lawsuit wants to stop Amazon from engaging in so-called unlawful conduct.

Amazon denied the accusations.

