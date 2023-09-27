Former Glastonbury police officer arrested

GLASTONBURY, CT (WFSB) - A former Glastonbury police officer is under arrest.

Patrick Hemingway was arrested as a fugitive from justice in New Jersey.

This comes as there’s a warrant for his arrest in Connecticut.

New Jersey State Police confirmed they arrested 37-year-old Hemingway at the Trenton-Mercer County Airport last Friday.

He has been charged as a fugitive from justice and is being held at the Essex County Correctional Facility in Newark.

There is a pending arrest warrant for Hemingway in Connecticut, but state police said it cannot be served until Hemingway is extradited back to Connecticut.

Last week, Glastonbury police said they were alerted to the possibility a former Glastonbury police officer is a person of interest in a recent burglary investigation, but have not directly named Hemingway.

Investigators did not publicly identify the person of interest, but we know the investigation involves multiple jurisdictions, including Connecticut State Police.

In a statement, the Glastonbury Police Department said:

“We hold our staff to a high standard and demand that they perform their duty with honor and integrity. Any breach of the public’s trust is unacceptable. We are fully cooperating with the State Police investigation and expect anyone responsible for violating the law to be held accountable.”

Residents said they are shocked and hope to learn more about what exactly happened.

“I was totally totally surprised. We have a wonderful department here in Glastonbury. I’ve had several officers help me in the past and they’re very very pleasant,” said Teresa Cristelle, of Glastonbury.

Eyewitness News reached out to the town of Glastonbury for further comment but have not heard back yet.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.