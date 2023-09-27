UConn Sports
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

Ghostly dumbo octopus spotted during deep sea exploration

A ghostly dumbo octopus was spotted during a deep sea expedition.
A ghostly dumbo octopus was spotted during a deep sea expedition.(Ocean Exploration Trust / NOAA/AMAZING ANIMALS+ /TMX)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 6:12 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Just in time for the upcoming Halloween season, scientists off the coast of Hawaii had a ghostly encounter with a rare deep sea creature.

During the Ala ‘Aumoana Kai Uli expedition, researchers set out to gather data needed to address the local management and science needs of the Papahanaumokuakea Marine National Monument.

While on their venture, the researchers came across a dumbo octopus that reflected the light of the team’s technology to give it a ghost-like appearance.

The cephalopod was discovered hovering above a remotely operated vehicle owned by the Ocean Exploration Trust used on the expedition as the vehicle explored the ocean floor about 5,518 feet, or 920 fathoms, deep near the national monument.

The creature hovered directly in front of another ROV’s camera, giving researchers the perfect opportunity to capture images and video of it.

More information on the expedition funded by the National Ocean and Atmospheric Administration can be found here.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report

Most Read

The automakers are advising owners to park outdoors and away from structures until repairs are...
Hyundai and Kia recall nearly 3.4 million vehicles due to fire risk and urge owners to park outdoors
French bulldog Charlie
CT woman accused of abusing dogs as part of a training service
Meteorologist Mike Slifer said showers are likely on Friday.
Technical Discussion: Sunny tomorrow, but showers return Friday
The family of Alfonso “Poncho” Rios (center) said he was hit and killed Friday while walking...
Grandpa dies after pushing 4-year-old granddaughter out of the way of oncoming vehicle
state trooper suspended - Clinton locator - WFSB file
State trooper suspended over involvement in Christmas Day crash

Latest News

Vernon launches campaign to clean up empty nip bottles
Vernon launches campaign to clean up empty nip bottles
FILE - Republican presidential candidates, from left, former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson,...
Republicans face growing urgency to stop Trump as they enter the second presidential debate
Police investigate threat at school in Manchester
Police investigate threat at school in Manchester
Vernon launches campaign to clean up empty nip bottles
Vernon launches campaign to clean up empty nip bottles
Paint Hamden Pink kicks off ahead of Breast Cancer Awareness Month
Paint Hamden Pink kicks off ahead of Breast Cancer Awareness Month