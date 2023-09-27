UConn Sports
Health officials investigating potential food poisoning at CCSU

Central Connecticut State University in New Britain. (file)
Central Connecticut State University in New Britain. (file)
By Quinn Pramberger
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WFSB) - Officials at Central Connecticut State University are investigating a potential food poisoning.

The Hilltop Café is currently closed while health officials try to isolate the potential cause.

The university’s Environmental Health & Safety department is working with the City of New Britain department of Public Health and food service provider Sodexo.

The other cafeterias on campus are open.

The university said that students can get services for any symptoms such as nausea, diarrhea, and stomach upset at the student wellness center.

Students can also be seen by the university health services professionals at no extra charge, said CCSU.

