Huskies remain optimistic after 0-4 start

STORRS, CT (WFSB) - UConn head coach Jim Mora doesn’t like comparing this season with last season – but considering where the Huskies stand before their showdown with Utah State this Saturday, it’s hard not to.

Amid a 2023 schedule that’s significantly harder than the previous one, the Huskies have failed to play four quarters of consistent football. In his weekly press conference with local media, Mora expressed after “the best Tuesday practice [they’ve] had so far” that UConn is headed in the right direction despite the blowout loss.

“[Duke] beat us handily,” said Mora in his weekly press conference with local media, “but…after I watched the film, the attitude and the effort was how it has to be If you ever want to have a chance to succeed.

“That’s why I feel optimistic about where things are headed, which may sound crazy.”

Even if the Huskies pull off the upset – they’re currently a touchdown underdog to the Aggies – their path to a second straight bowl game appearance has turned long shot road games at #21 Tennessee and James Madison into must-wins.

“Even though we’re sitting here at 0-4, my innate feeling based upon my experience in this profession tells me that we’re still doing the right things,” Mora said. “We just gotta do them better.”

Kickoff against Utah State is at 12 noon on Saturday.

