Katy Perry joins Peppa Pig

Peppa Pig.
Peppa Pig.(MGN / Peppa Pig / YouTube)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 10:37 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
(WFSB) - Superstar Katy Perry is joining the cast of the hit children’s show Peppa Pig.

The show’s official X, formerly Twitter, account posted that she’ll voice a new character named Ms. Leopard in a Peppa Pig special that’s set to air next year.

The deal was contracted and completed before the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes happened.

The show said it was compliant with SAG-AFTRA rules.

