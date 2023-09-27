UConn Sports
Ledyard man accused of flipping off, exposing himself to an officer

By Rob Polansky
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 7:16 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LEDYARD, CT (WFSB) - A man in Ledyard flipped off and exposed himself to an officer, police said.

Police identified the man as 36-year-old Edward Klarmann.

Edward Klarmann was arrested for flipping off and exposing himself to an officer in Ledyard on...
Edward Klarmann was arrested for flipping off and exposing himself to an officer in Ledyard on Sept. 26, police said.(Ledyard police)

The incident happened on Tuesday after the officer conducted a motor vehicle stop in area of Dollar General on Route 12 in Ledyard.

Police said the officer completed the motor vehicle stop and pulled into a parking area to be out of the roadway and fill out the proper information for the stop.

While he sat in his patrol car, the officer was approached by a man with a shaved head who wore dark shorts and an orange sweatshirt.

They said Klarmann went toward the officer with his middle finger raised as he yelled.

Police said the officer got out of his patrol car and tried to speak with the man. They said at that point, Klarmann put his hands down his pants.

The officer ordered Klarmann to remove his hand, and Klarmann refused.

Klarmann then pulled out his penis as he continued to yell at the officer, police said.

The officer tried to detain the man, who resisted.

Klarmann was eventually secured into handcuffs and transported to Ledyard Police Department for processing.

He was given a court date of Wednesday in New London Superior Court.

Klarmann was charged with disorderly conduct and interfering/resisting an officer.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

