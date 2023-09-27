UConn Sports
Manchester police investigating ‘disturbing’ social media threat against school

By Zoe Strothers
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 6:52 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MANCHESTER, Conn. (WFSB) - Manchester police are investigating a social media threat made to a catholic school in town.

Police say they are investigating a “disturbing” social media post that was brought to the attention of Saint Bridget School today.

The person who made the concerning post has not been determined.

The post is not believed to be a credible threat, according to police.

Manchester police are actively investigating the case.

