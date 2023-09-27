Manchester police investigating ‘disturbing’ social media threat against school

MANCHESTER, Conn. (WFSB) - Manchester police are investigating a social media threat made to a catholic school in town.

Police say they are investigating a “disturbing” social media post that was brought to the attention of Saint Bridget School today.

The person who made the concerning post has not been determined.

The post is not believed to be a credible threat, according to police.

Manchester police are actively investigating the case.

