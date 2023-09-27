Mission of Mercy Free Dental Clinic announced for October

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – Thousands of people will be able to receive free dental care at the 16th Connecticut Mission of Mercy clinic in New Haven next month.

The clinic will be held on October 27 and October 28 at the Floyd Little Athletic Center at 480 Sherman Avenue in New Haven.

Free dental services will be given to those who cannot afford care, Mission of Mercy said.

The clinic will operate on a first-come, first-served basis.

“The clinic provides a wide range of dental services including exams, x-rays, cleanings, extractions, fillings, root canals on front teeth (limited), and interim partial dentures (limited),” said Mission of Mercy.

About 1,400 patients are expected to receive care with the help of 800 volunteers, officials said.

“CTMOM is committed to improving the quality of life for all that we serve through necessary dental care. The City of New Haven is well poised to help us extend our mission to as many patients as possible,” said Dr. Laurence Levy, Connecticut Foundation for Dental Outreach (CFDO), Co-Chair.

“CTMOM is proud to have held these clinics throughout the years in just about every corner of the state. Every year we draw patients from all over the state, treating those with the greatest need,” said Dr. William Nash, Co-Chair of the CFDO. “We take this opportunity to honor our Veterans, giving them preferred placement in the clinic and the consideration they deserve in thanks for their sacrifice in service to our country.”

Anyone interested in volunteering can visit www.ctmom.org. Mission of Mercy said registration is open until October 3.

