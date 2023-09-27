Mosquitos test positive for West Nile, EEE in more parts of the state

EAST LYME, CT (WFSB) - West Nile virus and eastern equine encephalitis were detected in more cities and towns served by the Ledge Light Health District.

Health officials reported on Wednesday that mosquitos collected from East Lyme and a station on the Waterford/New London line on Sept 14 tested positive for West Nile.

Mosquitoes tested from Ledyard on Sept. 20 were positive for EEE.

Previously this year, Ledge Light said mosquitoes from Ledyard, Lyme, North Stonington, Stonington, and Waterford/New London tested positive for West Nile. Stonington had mosquitoes with EEE.

Additionally, the Ledge Light Health District said it became aware that mosquitoes from North Stonington on Aug. 21 tested positive for Jamestown Canyon Virus. It said JCV isolates have appeared in Connecticut every year since 1997 and have been found in New London County before, although with much less frequency than WNV and EEE.

Health officials said positive mosquitoes are normally expected during the summer months, and their presence serves as a reminder for community members to take standard precautions to avoid being bitten by mosquitoes.

For more information on mosquito-borne diseases and management, check the Ledge Light Health District’s website here.

