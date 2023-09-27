Multiple agencies arrest fugitive wanted for attempted murder in New York

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - A man wanted for attempted murder in New York was arrested in Hartford.

Several agencies worked together to arrest 19-year-old Christopher Anderson at a residence on Lisbon Street in Hartford.

Anderson, along with his co-defendant, is accused of displaying firearms and firing off several rounds at a victim on March 25.

He was transported to the Hartford Police Department and is waiting to be extradited to New York.

The Connecticut U.S. Marshals Violent Fugitive Task Force, the Hartford Police Department, the U.S. Marshals New York/New Jersey Task Force, and the Connecticut State police worked together to arrest Anderson.

