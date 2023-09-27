UConn Sports
New boxing program helps bridge gap between police and New Haven community

By Matt McFarland
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 6:41 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - A new after school activity in New Haven is gaining popularity.

New Haven’s Police Activity League launched a boxing program for kids.

The program’s goal is more than just footwork, conditioning, and throwing combinations. Officer Matthew Franco says its about providing a positive outlet.

“We’re here because we want to make a difference in these kid’s lives. I’ve been a police officer for eleven years. This is the most rewarding thing I’ve ever done,” said Officer Franco.

The program is a few weeks old but it’s gaining popularity. Roughly 100 kids applied within the first 24 hours.

“I love workouts, like ge3tting stronger is the best thing for me,” said Jeremiah Miller who joined the program.

The kids also get to learn boxing from a former world champion, Chad Dawson.

“I started boxing when I was nine, had my first fight when I was twelve, the story goes on from there,” said Dawson.

Dawson became the light heavyweight champion of the world. The New Haven native is back showing kids what you can accomplish with a lot of hard work.

“I always wanted to do something like this with kids. It’s a privilege for me to be, it’s an honor and I’m happy and excited to be able to teach these kids,” said Dawson.

“Look at their faces, look at how happy they are. I think everyone needs something that they can come together and we’re all the same. We sweat together, we bleed together, we struggle together, we work together, and it brings the bond together. It bridges the gam from law enforcement into the community. It bridges the cap from community to community and it just brings us all together,” said Dawson.

