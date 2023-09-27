UConn Sports
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

New Haven schools team up with Quinnipiac University to address teacher shortage

New Haven teams up with Quinnipiac University to address teacher shortage
By Matt McFarland
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 6:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - New Haven schools are teaming up with a local college to try and fill its teacher shortages.

New Haven school officials say its at its lowest numbers when it comes to its teacher shortage in some time, but they still have 77 openings.

They are partnering with Quinnipiac University so students and grad students who major in science can help fill the gap as substitutes in those middle and high school classes.

The head of recruitment and retention with New Haven Public Schools, Sarah Diggs, is trying to fill dozens of open teaching positions, most of them in science, math, and special education.

“The idea is that while we work to fill our vacancies with certified teachers, we’re looking for substitute teachers and substitute teachers should have content knowledge if they’re working in middle or upper grades, in a content like science or math,” said Diggs.

Diggs says consistency is the key.

“By working to have a dedicated person or team of maybe 2 people who are teaching the same group of students every single day on a consistent schedule, that’s going to provide for classroom building, relationship building with both students and families.”

New Haven public schools and Quinnipiac’s School of Education will help these new subs with coaching and mentoring. While it’s a short term solution to fill a classroom opening, Anne Dichele, the dean of the school of education is hopeful it will spark something greater.

“Long term, getting people interested in teaching again is the benefit of this, when people go out there and see what its like to teach and teach in their content area, we’re hopeful,” said Dichele.

New Haven Public Schools says other colleges and universities have recently reached out to them too, excited about potentially partnering up in this program as well.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The automakers are advising owners to park outdoors and away from structures until repairs are...
Hyundai and Kia recall nearly 3.4 million vehicles due to fire risk and urge owners to park outdoors
French bulldog Charlie
CT woman accused of abusing dogs as part of a training service
Meteorologist Mike Slifer said showers are likely on Friday.
Technical Discussion: Sunny tomorrow, but showers return Friday
The family of Alfonso “Poncho” Rios (center) said he was hit and killed Friday while walking...
Grandpa dies after pushing 4-year-old granddaughter out of the way of oncoming vehicle
state trooper suspended - Clinton locator - WFSB file
State trooper suspended over involvement in Christmas Day crash

Latest News

Police investigate threat at school in Manchester
Police investigate threat at school in Manchester
New website offers more resources for domestic violence victims
New website offers more resources for domestic violence victims
New after school boxing program helps bridge gap between police and New Haven community
New after school boxing program helps bridge gap between police and New Haven community
CCSU dining hall closed for food poisoning probe
CCSU dining hall closed for food poisoning probe
Former Glastonbury police officer under arrest
Former Glastonbury police officer under arrest