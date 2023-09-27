New Haven schools team up with Quinnipiac University to address teacher shortage

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - New Haven schools are teaming up with a local college to try and fill its teacher shortages.

New Haven school officials say its at its lowest numbers when it comes to its teacher shortage in some time, but they still have 77 openings.

They are partnering with Quinnipiac University so students and grad students who major in science can help fill the gap as substitutes in those middle and high school classes.

The head of recruitment and retention with New Haven Public Schools, Sarah Diggs, is trying to fill dozens of open teaching positions, most of them in science, math, and special education.

“The idea is that while we work to fill our vacancies with certified teachers, we’re looking for substitute teachers and substitute teachers should have content knowledge if they’re working in middle or upper grades, in a content like science or math,” said Diggs.

Diggs says consistency is the key.

“By working to have a dedicated person or team of maybe 2 people who are teaching the same group of students every single day on a consistent schedule, that’s going to provide for classroom building, relationship building with both students and families.”

New Haven public schools and Quinnipiac’s School of Education will help these new subs with coaching and mentoring. While it’s a short term solution to fill a classroom opening, Anne Dichele, the dean of the school of education is hopeful it will spark something greater.

“Long term, getting people interested in teaching again is the benefit of this, when people go out there and see what its like to teach and teach in their content area, we’re hopeful,” said Dichele.

New Haven Public Schools says other colleges and universities have recently reached out to them too, excited about potentially partnering up in this program as well.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.