Proposed cannabis dispensary location causes controversy in Hamden

Generic Picture of Marijuana Leaves
Generic Picture of Marijuana Leaves(Quinn Gorham)
By Hector Molina
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 12:49 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
HAMDEN, Conn. (WFSB) - A proposed cannabis shop is causing controversy in Hamden.

The proposed shop would overtake the current location of Keating Bros that sits at the busy intersection of Whitney Ave and Washington Ave.

The proposal is still in the very early stages but development partners with the cannabis shop predict they will see 200 customers per day. The proposed shop would have about a 30-space parking lot.

The traffic study was conducted in June and Hamden residents argue that the time the study was taken wasn’t a good sample size of how busy that area really gets.

“The month of June means all of QU is already gone. We all know Whitney Ave with the Quinnipiac kids is crazy, but the study was done at the wrong time,” said resident Sean Lafrancois.

“The numbers are based off what the average CT adult use store is doing right now. As more stores open you would not expect that average to increase you expect it to go into the other direction,” said the cannabis shop’s managing partner Ankur Rungta.

The planning and zoning commission says the next public hearing will be October 10.

