Rutgers transfer Spencer reflects on first UConn men’s basketball practice

Cam Spencer is one of the new members of the UConn Men’s Basketball team.
By Marc Robbins
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 3:01 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
STORRS, CT (WFSB) - Cam Spencer is one of the new members of the UConn men’s basketball team. 

He’s a sharpshooting transfer from Rutgers who had a lot to say about his first official pre-season practice and  how friendly his new teammates have been.

“I’m loving it so far.  First practice is a little bit longer than we have been going. But it’s great to get out here with the guys and compete every day. We are trying to get ready for the season. You kind of get thrown into the fire and you learn from your mistakes. Once you get the hang of things and you’re running them everyday in practice. You kind of get it pretty quickly. If not you do some film study to pick things up, Spencer said. “We definitely have a lot of sets and it’s diverse I think it’s good to have all that.  Defensively I’ve been working hard still have a lot of room to improve, I’m trying to get quicker latterly and guard better. As far as my playmaking ability I’m better as a ball handler and just trying to get better in all areas. Since the first day they have been welcoming me and the other new guys. Some guys have left so the veterans are trying to maintain the culture they had last year and try and keep the young guys. They have been great welcoming me as the new guy. It’s been awesome.”

UConn opens it’s season on Monday, November 6 at Home against Northern Arizona.

