UConn Sports
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

State police respond to incident on I-91 in Wethersfield

An incident is under investigation on I-91 in Wethersfield.
By Jay Kenney
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 5:44 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WETHERSFIELD, Conn. (WFSB) - State police responded to investigate an incident on I-91 in Wethersfield Tuesday night.

Police activity was reported on I-91 northbound at 11:04 p.m. The two right-hand lanes of the highway were closed between exits 24 and 25.

State police could not provide detailed information about the incident but confirmed that they responded to the scene.

Middletown police will be responsible for conducting an investigation; they did not immediately respond to requests for more information.

The highway has fully reopened since the incident occurred.

This is a developing story. Stay with Channel 3 for updates.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

French bulldog Charlie
CT woman accused of abusing dogs as part of a training service
The following is a technical discussion written by Channel 3 meteorologists.
Technical Discussion: We’re back to sunny skies, but showers return Friday
state trooper suspended - Clinton locator - WFSB file
State trooper suspended over involvement in Christmas Day crash
The family of Alfonso “Poncho” Rios (center) said he was hit and killed Friday while walking...
Grandpa dies after pushing 4-year-old granddaughter out of the way of oncoming vehicle
Some tourists stuck on Block Island as ferry departures canceled due to conditions
Some tourists stuck on Block Island as ferry departures canceled due to conditions

Latest News

New London Police vehicle.
Man tried luring children into a van in New London, police say
Some tourists stuck on Block Island as ferry departures canceled due to conditions
Some tourists stuck on Block Island as ferry departures canceled due to conditions
The following is a technical discussion written by Channel 3 meteorologists.
Technical Discussion: We’re back to sunny skies, but showers return Friday
An incident is under investigation on I-91 in Wethersfield.
State police respond to incident on I-91 in Wethersfield