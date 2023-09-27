UConn Sports
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

Troopers seize nearly 300 pounds of cocaine during traffic stop in Colorado

Colorado State Patrol said the agency seized more than 290 pounds of cocaine Monday morning.
Colorado State Patrol said the agency seized more than 290 pounds of cocaine Monday morning.(CSP)
By Tony Keith and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 5:22 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKTV/Gray News) - Two people are suspected of drug trafficking following a traffic stop along I-70 in Colorado.

Colorado State Patrol said the agency seized more than 290 pounds of cocaine Monday morning at about 3:30 a.m.

A trooper with the Colorado State Patrol’s drug smuggling and trafficking section stopped a Chrysler minivan for a traffic violation on I-70 on the West side of the state near Grand Junction.

“During the stop, the trooper became suspicious of criminal activity and asked for consent to search the vehicle,” the Colorado State Patrol stated in a press release on Wednesday. “The driver declined and a search warrant was obtained. A vehicle search resulted in the trooper locating a significant amount of drugs hidden in suitcases. The drugs are suspected to be kilos of cocaine and had a total approximate weight of 290 pounds.”

Tyleke Stokley, of North Carolina, and Darvin Campbell, of Alabama, were arrested.

They are both suspected of intent to distribute more than 112 grams of cocaine and transporting more than seven grams of cocaine.

The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office and Fruita Police Department helped in the case.

Copyright 2023 KKTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The automakers are advising owners to park outdoors and away from structures until repairs are...
Hyundai and Kia recall nearly 3.4 million vehicles due to fire risk and urge owners to park outdoors
French bulldog Charlie
CT woman accused of abusing dogs as part of a training service
Meteorologist Mike Slifer said showers are likely on Friday.
Technical Discussion: Sunny tomorrow, but showers return Friday
The family of Alfonso “Poncho” Rios (center) said he was hit and killed Friday while walking...
Grandpa dies after pushing 4-year-old granddaughter out of the way of oncoming vehicle
state trooper suspended - Clinton locator - WFSB file
State trooper suspended over involvement in Christmas Day crash

Latest News

Former Glastonbury police officer under arrest
Former Glastonbury police officer under arrest
New Haven teams up with Quinnipiac University to address teacher shortage
New Haven teams up with Quinnipiac University to address teacher shortage
New Haven teams up with Quinnipiac University to address teacher shortage
New Haven schools team up with Quinnipiac University to address teacher shortage
A ghostly dumbo octopus was spotted during a deep sea expedition.
Ghostly dumbo octopus spotted during deep sea exploration
This undated photo provided by the Administrative Office of the U.S. Courts, shows U.S....
Judge Chutkan denies Trump’s request to recuse herself in federal election subversion case