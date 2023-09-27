UConn Sports
UConn basketball guard Tristen Newton talks about leadership

By Marc Robbins
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 3:57 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
STORRS, CT (WFSB) - UConn grad guard Tristen Newton has come back for a second year with the Huskies. 

The 2022 transfer from East Carolina was a key player in the UConn run to the national title in April. 

Tristen is now back as a veteran and expected to lead vocally and by example. He speaks about leadership and replacing some of the talent from last season’s title team.

“I was a good first practice. I think everyone was solid and held up there end. We finished tough no one gave up. I feel it was a good practice. I’m a quiet person I’m a keep to myself guy. I feel like we need a real vocal leader, someone who yells and gets on people. I have never done that in my life. Just getting adjusted to doing some of that. I feel like the basketball part is just going out there and playing the game. I have confidence. I have been playing basketball my whole life. Like I said, the basketball part is simple I’ve got confidence, teammates have confidence in me if I miss 10 shots in a row, they tell me to keep shooting. Like if I don’t play defense, I know they’ve got me. So they give me confidence to add to the confidence I already have,” Newton said.

“So Andre Jackson he was a vocal guy with energy. It’s very hard to replace Andre Jackson. He’s athletic with a good motor so it will take an athletic group of guys to replace him. Donovan will step up for Adama, he should be All-American. You know what he can do. In his limited time, he killed it. You are going to get a could view of him this year. I feel like Donovan is going to make the biggest jump and all those boys will be good,” said Newton.

UConn’s first Big East game will be on Wednesday December 20 at Seton Hall.

