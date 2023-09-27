UConn football announces flash sale for upcoming game vs. Utah State

EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The University of Connecticut football team announced a flash sale for tickets to its upcoming game against Utah State.

The sale included $5 off any ticket.

The sale is happening both Wednesday and Thursday, the team said.

Tickets range from $10 to $75.

More information can be found here.

The Huskies take on the Aggies at noon on Saturday at Pratt & Whitney Stadium in East Hartford.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.