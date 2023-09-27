UConn football announces flash sale for upcoming game vs. Utah State
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 1:12 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The University of Connecticut football team announced a flash sale for tickets to its upcoming game against Utah State.
The sale included $5 off any ticket.
The sale is happening both Wednesday and Thursday, the team said.
Tickets range from $10 to $75.
The Huskies take on the Aggies at noon on Saturday at Pratt & Whitney Stadium in East Hartford.
