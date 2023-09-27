UConn football looks to turn things around this weekend against Utah State

(WFSB) – It is four weeks into the season, and this is not the result anyone connected with UConn football imagined.

Through four games, the Huskies have four losses, but the players and the head coach said, trust them.

“I would expect them to trust me, you know. I mean, people outside are typically a little more fickle than people inside because they don’t have the same information, they just see what they see on Saturdays, and that’s understandable, I get that,” said head coach Jim Mora.

Mora knows it doesn’t look so good right now, even compared to last year’s start when the Huskies lost three of their first four.

This season looks more like the team is regressing, not improving.

Mora is reminding fans how low the program had sunk, just how far it has to climb.

He said it’s a grind, to go from rock bottom to just about anywhere else.

The Huskies still have eight games to try turn things around, starting with the home game Saturday against Utah State, who beat UConn 31-20 last season in Utah.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.