UConn men’s basketball center Clingan expected to take on expanded role this season

STORRS, CT (WFSB) - UConn sophomore center Donovan Clingan is expected to take on an expanded role with the team and he’s embracing the new challenges on and off the court.

“I definitely felt different going for one hour to two hours plus. It’s obviously a big jump and you conditioning wise, you’re used to going an hour and now you’re doing everything you did in that hour to doing it again for another hour,” said Clingan. “I’m just trying to get used to a full two hours of going hard and to keep up with coaches intensity is difficult but, it’s the only way we are going to get better and coach tells us,, if we are able to get through practice every day the games will be easy.”

For you, this first practice this year compared to last year, how much different does it feel compared to that first practice last year?

“Obviously last year I was physically behind, because I was younger and I was playing against someone who was more physical,” Clingan said. “It felt good to out there and know something about the offense and defense, because last season we did it every single day and it feels good to go out there and help the young guys learn and try to help coach teach the young guys. Because there are a lot of new guys out here and it’s a big job for me to go out there and help coach teach these guys what to and to do what we need to do to do what we did last year.”

The Huskies open at home on November 6 against Northern Arizona.

The first road game is a neutral site game Sunday, November 19 against Indiana at Madison Square Garden. It’s part of a two-day event called the Empire Classic. UConn will play either Louisville or Texas on Monday the 20, also at Madison Square Garden.

