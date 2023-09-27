UConn men’s basketball coach Hurley talks about this season’s complex offense

STORRS, CT (WFSB) - Dan Hurley and his staff put the defending National Champs through their first official pre-season workout.

The more than two hour practice was full of energy and offense as Coach Hurley is known to run one of the most complex offenses in the country, with more than 130 different sets.

Coach Hurley believes the complexity is handled quite well by the players in his program.

“I just think that for us, it’s really studying this group. It’s a different type of team than last years group. A lot of the actions and things we do offensively especially early, to start the year are going to be different than what we showed on film last year. And we are tailoring what we are doing to the personnel,” Hurley said. “We don’t necessarily have a shooter like Jordan. So the elements of the team are different but yeah our offense is different because the ball moves and the players move. And it’s not ball screen reliant to function on a high level. It’s pretty simple with our concepts if you study and love the game. It’s like a college quarterback, those guys, they remember all these things our guys need to be able to remember them too.”

UConn opens its season on Monday November 6 at home against Northern Arizona.

