UConn men’s basketball finalizes home schedule
STORRS, CT (WFSB) - UConn men’s basketball has announced the venue splits and tip-off times for the 2023-24 season. The Huskies will play eight home games at Gampel Pavilion in Storrs and eight games at the XL Center in downtown Hartford.
The Huskies will raise their fifth national championship banner in Storrs on Monday, November 6th in a pregame ceremony before they take on Northern Arizona. UConn’s first Big East home game will be on Saturday, December 23rd when St. John’s visits the XL Center.
UConn’s home game against Seton Hall (March 3, 2024) will be broadcasted on Channel 3. Tip-off is at 12 noon.
You can see the entire schedule below:
2023-24 FULL SCHEDULE
Monday, Nov. 6 – Northern Arizona (Gampel Pavilion), 6:30 p.m., FS1/FOX Sports App
Saturday, Nov. 11 – Stonehill (XL Center), 12 p.m., FS2
Tuesday, Nov. 14 – Mississippi Valley State (XL Center), 7 p.m., FS2
Sunday, Nov. 19 – vs. Indiana (Empire Classic, Madison Square Garden), 1 p.m., ESPN
Monday, Nov. 20 – vs. Texas/Louisville (Empire Classic, MSG), 4:30 or 7:00 p.m., ESPNU
Friday, Nov. 24 – Manhattan (XL Center), 2 p.m., FS1
Monday, Nov. 27 – New Hampshire (Gampel Pavilion), 7 p.m., CBSSN
Friday, Dec. 1 – at Kansas (BIG EAST-Big 12 Battle), 9 p.m., ESPN2
Tuesday, Dec. 5 – vs. North Carolina (Jimmy V Classic, Madison Square Garden), TBD, ESPN
Saturday, Dec. 9 – Arkansas-Pine Bluff (Gampel Pavilion), 12 p.m., FS2
Friday, Dec. 15 – vs. Gonzaga (Climate Pledge Arena, Seattle), TBD, TBD
Wednesday, Dec. 20 – at Seton Hall (Prudential Center) *, 7 p.m., CBSSN
Saturday, Dec. 23 – St. John’s (XL Center) *, 8 p.m., FOX
Tuesday, Jan. 2 – DePaul (Gampel Pavilion) *, 6:30 p.m., FS1
Friday, Jan. 5 – at Butler (Hinkle Fieldhouse) *, 6:30 p.m., FS1
Wednesday, Jan. 10 – at Xavier (Cintas Center) *, 8:30 p.m., FS1
Sunday, Jan. 14 – Georgetown (XL Center) *, 12 or 4:30 p.m., FOX
Wednesday, Jan. 17 – Creighton (Gampel Pavilion) *, 7 p.m., FS1
Saturday, Jan. 20 – at Villanova (Wells Fargo Center) *, 8 p.m., FOX/FS1
Sunday, Jan. 28 – Xavier (XL Center) *, 12 p.m., FS1
Wednesday, Jan. 31 – Providence (Gampel Pavilion) *, 8:30 p.m., FS1
Saturday, Feb. 3 – at St. John’s (MSG) *, 12 p.m., FOX
Tuesday, Feb. 6 – Butler (XL Center) *, 8:30 p.m., FS1
Saturday, Feb. 10 – Georgetown (Capital One Arena) *, 12 p.m., FS1
Wednesday, Feb. 14 – at DePaul (Wintrust Arena) *, 9 p.m., CBSSN
Saturday, Feb. 17 – Marquette (XL Center) *, 3 p.m., FOX
Tuesday, Feb. 20 – at Creighton (CHI Health Center) *, 8:30 p.m., FS1
Saturday, Feb. 24 – Villanova (Gampel Pavilion) *, 8 p.m., FOX
Sunday, March 3 – Seton Hall (Gampel Pavilion) *, 12 p.m., CBS
Wednesday, March 6 – at Marquette (Fiserv Forum) *, 8:30 p.m., FS1
Saturday, March 9 – at Providence (Amica Mutual Pavilion) *, TBD, FOX
Wednesday, March 13-Saturday, March 16 – BIG EAST Tournament (MSG), FS1/FOX
* Indicates BIG EAST conference game
All times ET
