UConn men’s basketball finalizes home schedule

STORRS, CT (WFSB) - UConn men’s basketball has announced the venue splits and tip-off times for the 2023-24 season. The Huskies will play eight home games at Gampel Pavilion in Storrs and eight games at the XL Center in downtown Hartford.

The Huskies will raise their fifth national championship banner in Storrs on Monday, November 6th in a pregame ceremony before they take on Northern Arizona. UConn’s first Big East home game will be on Saturday, December 23rd when St. John’s visits the XL Center.

UConn’s home game against Seton Hall (March 3, 2024) will be broadcasted on Channel 3. Tip-off is at 12 noon.

You can see the entire schedule below:

2023-24 FULL SCHEDULE

Monday, Nov. 6 – Northern Arizona (Gampel Pavilion), 6:30 p.m., FS1/FOX Sports App

Saturday, Nov. 11 – Stonehill (XL Center), 12 p.m., FS2

Tuesday, Nov. 14 – Mississippi Valley State (XL Center), 7 p.m., FS2

Sunday, Nov. 19 – vs. Indiana (Empire Classic, Madison Square Garden), 1 p.m., ESPN

Monday, Nov. 20 – vs. Texas/Louisville (Empire Classic, MSG), 4:30 or 7:00 p.m., ESPNU

Friday, Nov. 24 – Manhattan (XL Center), 2 p.m., FS1

Monday, Nov. 27 – New Hampshire (Gampel Pavilion), 7 p.m., CBSSN

Friday, Dec. 1 – at Kansas (BIG EAST-Big 12 Battle), 9 p.m., ESPN2

Tuesday, Dec. 5 – vs. North Carolina (Jimmy V Classic, Madison Square Garden), TBD, ESPN

Saturday, Dec. 9 – Arkansas-Pine Bluff (Gampel Pavilion), 12 p.m., FS2

Friday, Dec. 15 – vs. Gonzaga (Climate Pledge Arena, Seattle), TBD, TBD

Wednesday, Dec. 20 – at Seton Hall (Prudential Center) *, 7 p.m., CBSSN

Saturday, Dec. 23 – St. John’s (XL Center) *, 8 p.m., FOX

Tuesday, Jan. 2 – DePaul (Gampel Pavilion) *, 6:30 p.m., FS1

Friday, Jan. 5 – at Butler (Hinkle Fieldhouse) *, 6:30 p.m., FS1

Wednesday, Jan. 10 – at Xavier (Cintas Center) *, 8:30 p.m., FS1

Sunday, Jan. 14 – Georgetown (XL Center) *, 12 or 4:30 p.m., FOX

Wednesday, Jan. 17 – Creighton (Gampel Pavilion) *, 7 p.m., FS1

Saturday, Jan. 20 – at Villanova (Wells Fargo Center) *, 8 p.m., FOX/FS1

Sunday, Jan. 28 – Xavier (XL Center) *, 12 p.m., FS1

Wednesday, Jan. 31 – Providence (Gampel Pavilion) *, 8:30 p.m., FS1

Saturday, Feb. 3 – at St. John’s (MSG) *, 12 p.m., FOX

Tuesday, Feb. 6 – Butler (XL Center) *, 8:30 p.m., FS1

Saturday, Feb. 10 – Georgetown (Capital One Arena) *, 12 p.m., FS1

Wednesday, Feb. 14 – at DePaul (Wintrust Arena) *, 9 p.m., CBSSN

Saturday, Feb. 17 – Marquette (XL Center) *, 3 p.m., FOX

Tuesday, Feb. 20 – at Creighton (CHI Health Center) *, 8:30 p.m., FS1

Saturday, Feb. 24 – Villanova (Gampel Pavilion) *, 8 p.m., FOX

Sunday, March 3 – Seton Hall (Gampel Pavilion) *, 12 p.m., CBS

Wednesday, March 6 – at Marquette (Fiserv Forum) *, 8:30 p.m., FS1

Saturday, March 9 – at Providence (Amica Mutual Pavilion) *, TBD, FOX

Wednesday, March 13-Saturday, March 16 – BIG EAST Tournament (MSG), FS1/FOX

* Indicates BIG EAST conference game

All times ET

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.