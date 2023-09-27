UConn men’s basketball forward Alex Karaban talks about defending the national title

STORRS, CT (WFSB) - UConn sophomore forward Alex Karaban spoke about his first practice experience as a member of the defending National Champs.

Alex spoke about his desires for his own improvement and the team’s efforts to win a second straight National title.

“We are looking good. We still have a long way to go. We are still getting better every day. We have are about four weeks out from opening the season. So we need to go out and stack up good days. And just try and build a team identity at the moment,” Karaban said.

“For the younger guys willing to give everything they got, push through the wall, just pay attention to all the details. It’s a big jump from high school to the college game. So just making sure they understand all the concepts and they are ready to go. I think the veterans are testing the Freshman with what to do. The freshman are eager to learn eager to get better. And that is something I love about all 5 of them. I think just seeing us do it and knowing that we’ve been through it,, they have to respect our voices and efforts to which they want to follow and do what we did last year, so I think it helps us tremendously,” said Karaban.

The Huskies men’s and women’s teams will make their first public appearance Friday, Oct. 13th. The First Night Celebration will be broadcast live on WFSB Channel 3 and WFSB+.

