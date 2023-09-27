UConn Sports
UConn men’s basketball guard Hassan Diarra looking to fill several roles for the Huskies

By Marc Robbins
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 3:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
STORRS, CT (WFSB) - UConn senior guard Hassan Diarra was a vital role player for the Huskies in their drive toward the National Championship. 

Back now as an experienced veteran, Hassan is looking to fill several roles as he continues to battle for increased playing time. 

He also spoke about UConn’s first practice and how the team, despite a big group of new players, there will be way, en masse to improve, and replace some of the star power like Andre Jackson Jr., who has moved on to the NBA.

“The vibe is still there. We have a lot of fun playing with each other. We are improving every day, we are just focusing on winning. With Andre, he brought a lot of energy and effort each and every day. Us as older guys, we have to fill that void. I think we have been doing a good job of that. Obviously it’s not to the level of Andre, but we are working toward that.  And we are getting better and better each and every day,” Diarra said.

UConn opens its season at home on Monday Night November 6.

The UConn Huskies.
UConn men’s basketball finalizes home schedule
UConn basketball guard Tristen Newton talks about leadership
