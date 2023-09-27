UConn men’s basketball holds first practice of the 2023-2024 season

STORRS, CT (WFSB) - Tuesday was the first practice of the new season for the UConn men’s basketball program.

The defending national champions have officially begun their defense of the title they won in Houston back in April.

It’s a talented bunch, with a nice blend of experience and new talent.

It was day one, but that didn’t mean head coach Dan Hurley was going to take things slow.

He put the Huskies through a long two-plus hour workout, now this group knows what to expect from its head coach and his staff.

A three-game exhibition tour of Spain gave everyone a good idea of the expectations. It also gave these players a chance to play together, against an opponent.

That has helped this group carry over some needed pre-season energy that can help players improve even in the early stages of the season.

“I’m really excited about what we have with this team this year, obviously today’s only day one, so we still have a lot of work to do. You know, a lot of time in the gym, a lot of time in the film room. We have all the guys, we just gotta put it all together and I think we can have a good season,” said sophomore center Donovan Clingan.

“The accomplishment fades quickly in your mind, very quickly gets to that process that you love. I mean, I love the work so it’s not hard for me. I love coaching, so it’s easy for me. I love coaching way more than I like celebrating,” said Hurley.

“First practice I feel like everybody was solid, held up their end. We finished through, we finished tough. Nobody really gave in. So I think it was a good practice,” said graduate guard Tristen Newton.

UConn has about four weeks before opening the season on Monday November 6 at home against Northern Arizona.

