U.S. News and World Report names shoreline high school best public high school in CT

Marine Science Magnet School in Groton named the best public high school in CT
By Luke Hajdasz
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 9:14 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Conn. (WFSB) - A magnet school on the shoreline has some new bragging rights.

The Marine Science Magnet High School of southeastern Connecticut was named the best public high school in the state by the U.S. News and World Report.

While students spend a good amount of time on the water, they say there are other positives to attending the high school.

They say a smaller class size helps students connect with their teachers and have a more focused curriculum.

“When we let students tell us what they want to do, how they want to learn, and what’s important to them, that’s how we hook them in and that’s how they achieve at really high levels,” said principal Tara Amatrudo.

She believes this is a big reason why the school came out on top of the U.S. News and World Report’s list.

“We’ve been towards the top of the list for a little while,” said Amatrudo.

Students get a good mix of traditional classes and lots of time in the Aqualab where students maintain about 300 species of coral. That coral then gets sold to hobbyists an stores across New England.

The school uses fish, corals and other aquatic life to teach all sorts of lessons the textbooks can’t.

In addition, students all get their boating license by the time they graduate.

The school was also recently names a national blue ribbon school.

