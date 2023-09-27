Vernon launches campaign to clean up empty nip bottles

VERNON, Conn. (WFSB) - Empty nip bottles are all over the ground in Connecticut communities.

In Vernon, the town is starting a cleanup campaign called Nip Responsibly.

Town officials believe people are drinking them in their cars, then chucking it out the window. A problem prevalent all over the state.

Residents are starting to pitch in as well.

Members of Opportunity Works, a non-profit which helps people with disabilities find jobs, are out on the streets 3 times a week, picking up nips and other trash.

In 2021, the state increased nip prices by a nickel.

That money trickles down to towns and cities.

Vernon is choosing to use that money to clean up nips, paying members of organizations like these to do it.

“They’re very competitive so it’s all about who gets more nips but whatever works,” said Opportunity Works co-founder Rene Lambert.

While the nip patrol has fun cleaning up, it’s clear there’s a littering problem, and a drinking and driving issue.

“We have individuals who want to drink on the way home and they want to hide it from a significant other or don’t want anyone to know they have a problem. But they’re driving as they’re drinking and it’s a problem and we want to stop that.” said Mayor Dan Champagne, who is a former Vernon police officer.

Drinking and driving is putting others in danger, however littering will cost you money, as it is a $219 fine.

