Water main break impacts residents, businesses in Bozrah

BOZRAH, Conn. (WFSB) - Officials say 15 to 30 businesses and residences in Bozrah are without water after a water main line broke.

The water main break happened on Fitchville Road Wednesday.

Bottled water is being provided to locals at the Bozrah Volunteer Fire House.

Officials say the water will be shut off until about 9:00 p.m.

No other details were immediately available.

