UConn Sports
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

Actor Michael Gambon, who played Dumbledore in the later Harry Potter films, has died

Michael Gambon poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film "Dad's Army" in...
Michael Gambon poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film "Dad's Army" in London, Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2016.(Vianney Le Caer | Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 7:49 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON (AP) — Veteran actor Michael Gambon, who was known to many for his portrayal of Hogwarts headmaster Albus Dumbledore in six of the eight “Harry Potter” films, has died, his publicist said Thursday. He was 82.

A statement by his family, issued by his publicist, said he died following “a bout of pneumonia.”

“We are devastated to announce the loss of Sir Michael Gambon. Beloved husband and father, Michael died peacefully in hospital with his wife Anne and son Fergus at his bedside,” his family said.

No matter what role he took on in a career that lasted more than five decades, Gambon was always instantly recognizable by the deep and drawling tones of his voice. He was cast as the much-loved Dumbledore after the death of his predecessor, Richard Harris, in 2002.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The automakers are advising owners to park outdoors and away from structures until repairs are...
Hyundai and Kia recall nearly 3.4 million vehicles due to fire risk and urge owners to park outdoors
Edward Klarmann was arrested for flipping off and exposing himself to an officer in Ledyard on...
Ledyard man accused of flipping off, exposing himself to an officer
Temu seems to offer customers almost anything from clothing to electronics at prices that could...
Buyer beware: Some consumers say to think twice before buying from online marketplace Temu
Dense Fog - WFSB
Technical Discussion: Sunny today, but showers return tomorrow
Health officials investigating potential food poisoning at CCSU
Health officials investigating potential food poisoning at CCSU

Latest News

Pava LaPere, 26, had suffered from blunt force trauma, police said.
Man wanted in killing of Baltimore tech entrepreneur arrested, police say
Merriam-Webster released its list of new words that made it to the dictionary this year.
690 words added to the dictionary
American guitarist Al Di Meola performs at the Five Continents Jazz Festival, in Marseille,...
US guitarist Al Di Meola suffers a heart attack on stage in Romania
FILE - President Joe Biden, and his son Hunter Biden arrive at Fort McNair, Sunday, June 25,...
House Republicans are set to make their case for Biden impeachment inquiry at first hearing