CT Fish and Wildlife crew catches 400-pound stingray in Long Island Sound

Officials said the roughtail stingray was over 6 feet long and 5 feet wide.
Officials said the roughtail stingray was over 6 feet long and 5 feet wide.(Connecticut Fish and Wildlife)
By Evan Sobol
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 3:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LONG ISLAND SOUND (WFSB) – A crew with Connecticut Fish and Wildlife caught a 400-pound stingray in Long Island Sound on Wednesday.

Officials said the roughtail stingray was over 6 feet long and 5 feet wide. It was caught by the Long Island Sound Trawl Survey crew.

“These gentle giants are found along the Atlantic coast from New England to Florida but are relatively rare in Long Island Sound,” said Connecticut Fish and Wildlife.

The animals have a venomous spine on their tail, but officials said they are not aggressive. They are also not frequently found in shallow areas where people swim.

A picture posted by Connecticut Fish and Wildlife shows the stingray laying on its back.

“Rather than attempt to roll the animal over, our crew quickly took some measurements and immediately returned the ray to the water to watch it swim away alive and well,” Connecticut Fish and Wildlife said.

The crew also caught a cobia, which is a predatory fish that can reach sizes of more than 6 feet tall and 150 pounds, officials said.

According to DEEP, the Long Island Sound Trawl Survey measures the abundance of animals in Long Island Sound.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

