Electric companies issue warning about rate hikes

(WFSB) - As temperatures drop this winter, home heating costs will begin to spike.

This week, electric companies put out a warning for customers to get ready now.

Connecticut will have some of the highest rates in the country come 2024.

However, choosing a third party supplier and making small changes around your home can keep more money in your wallet.

After a year where Eversource rates were up from 14 cents to more than 24 cents per kilowatt hour, Don Sunderland made the switch to solar.

“From Eversource it goes up anywhere from 8-15% every year, with solar I’m locked in with a 6% increase every year. I know what my bill will be for the next 25 years,” Sunderland said.

On Jan. 1st, the electric supply rate for Eversource customers will once again go up.

Eversource says it does not expect the price of standard electricity to exceed 24 cents like last winter, but the price will be higher than the current 14 cents per kilowatt hour.

Chris Herb with the Connecticut Energy Marketers’ Association says domestic and international affairs have caused a spike in electricity, gas, and oil.

“That’s not because of any supply issue per say, it’s more about Wall Street’s reaction to what OPEC is doing right now, and the ongoing war in Ukraine,” Herb said.

But are why Connecticut’s rates some of highest in the country?

Herb says the states location is one of the causes.

“We’re at the end of almost every distribution point and pipeline in the country, so that typically means we’re going to pay more than other parts of America,” said Herb.

To keep more money in your wallet, Eversource has launched a campaign telling customers they can shop around for third party suppliers for a better rate.

That is why Carolyn Fazzina signed with a third-party supplier right before last winter.

“I think ours is for two years, so I make a note on the calendar. A little bit before that I’ll check what the rates are so we can change again,” Fazzina said.

There are also small changes you can make around your house that will make heating your home easier this winter.

“Use weather stripping to keep warm air in and cold air out. Make sure your heating system is running at peak efficiency, and now you’ll have some control over how much you spend to heat your home this winter,” said Herb

You can also find ways to save by joining Connecticut’s Energy Assistance Program.

