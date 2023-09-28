Ellington teen accused of performing illegal dirt bike stunts on highway, posting them to social media

ELLINGTON, CT (WFSB) - Complaints about a dirt bike rider in Ellington led to the arrest of a teenager.

State police arrested 18-year-old Hunter Shawn Laforest on Sept. 22.

Hunter Shawn Laforest was charged with illegally performing dirt bike stunts in Tolland, according to state police. (Connecticut State Police)

Ellington’s resident trooper office said it received multiple complaints about a rider on public roads operating recklessly, wheeling and causing traffic hazards.

A video was posted to the social media app TikTok on June 25 that showed the rider popping a wheelie on Interstate 84 westbound in the right lane and right shoulder between exits 68 and 67 in Tolland.

An investigation led to the identification of Laforest as the rider. Troopers were able to identify the suspect through noted features in the suspect’s social media video.

An arrest warrant was approved.

Laforest was charged with operating an unregistered motor vehicle, trailing unreasonably fast, reckless driving, failure to comply with pass on right rules, failure to drive in proper lane, operating a motorcycle without insurance, and improper motorcycle headlamps.

He was released on a $20,000 court-set bond and given a court date of Oct. 16.

