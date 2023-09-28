UConn Sports
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

Fan who tried to bring emotional support alligator denied entry into Phillies game

A Phillies fan was denied entry into Citizens Bank Park after he tried to bring his emotional...
A Phillies fan was denied entry into Citizens Bank Park after he tried to bring his emotional support alligator in with him.(The Philly Captain / LOCAL NEWS X /TMX)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 7:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHILADELPHIA (Gray News) – A fan was denied entry into a baseball game Wednesday night after he tried to get in with his emotional support pet.

But this pet wasn’t an emotional support dog or cat. It was an alligator.

The fan, identified as Joie Henney by the Philadelphia Enquirer, has Wally the alligator to help him battle depression.

Henney attempted to take Wally with him as he entered Citizens Bank Park to watch the Phillies take on the Pittsburgh Pirates.

The Phillies’ official website says certain pets are allowed, but that does not seem to include alligators.

“Guide dogs, service animals, or service animals in training are welcome. All other animals are prohibited,” the website says.

Unfortunately, Wally does not appear to fit into these categories and was not allowed into the ballpark.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report

Most Read

The automakers are advising owners to park outdoors and away from structures until repairs are...
Hyundai and Kia recall nearly 3.4 million vehicles due to fire risk and urge owners to park outdoors
Meteorologist Mike Slifer said periods of heavy rainfall are expected on Friday.
Technical Discussion: A First Alert for periods of heavy rain tomorrow!
The road was shut down for hours and traffic backed up for miles during rush hour this morning.
2 people in critical condition from Route 9 collision in Middletown
Edward Klarmann was arrested for flipping off and exposing himself to an officer in Ledyard on...
Ledyard man accused of flipping off, exposing himself to an officer
Temu seems to offer customers almost anything from clothing to electronics at prices that could...
Buyer beware: Some consumers say to think twice before buying from online marketplace Temu

Latest News

Former President Donald Trump speaks in Clinton Township, Mich., Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023. (AP...
Trump won’t try to move Georgia case to federal court after judge rejected similar bid by Meadows
Patrick Hemingway.
Former Glastonbury officer accused of misusing law enforcement database
Cleveland police investigate incident in Stockyards neighborhood
3-year-old dead, man injured after shooting in Cleveland neighborhood
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks an event in Largo, Md., Sept. 14, 2023. Biden, on Thursday,...
Biden offers dire warnings about Trump, accuses mainstream GOP of ‘deafening’ silence
Proceeds from Henkel/WFSB Fun Run benefit the Denise D'Ascenzo Foundation
Proceeds from Henkel/WFSB Fun Run benefit the Denise D’Ascenzo Foundation