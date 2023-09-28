Investigation closes Park Street in Hartford
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 9:43 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - An investigation closed part of Park Street in Hartford on Thursday morning.
Police have yet to release details about the nature of the investigation.
However, a Channel 3 crew observed that Park Street was closed from Wolcott Street to Broad Street.
Eyewitness News has been working to gather information.
Refresh this page and watch Channel 3 for updates.
Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.