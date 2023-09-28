UConn Sports
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

Investigation reveals likely cause of 2021 plane crash in Farmington that left 4 dead

MGN
MGN(MGN)
By Evan Sobol
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 4:05 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARMINGTON, CT (WFSB) – An investigation by the NTSB revealed the likely cause of a plane crash in September 2021 that left four people dead.

A report by the National Transportation Safety Board determined the crash likely occurred because the pilot-in-command failed to release the parking brake before trying to initiate takeoff.

This: “…produced an unexpected retarding force and airplane-nose-down pitching moment that prevented the airplane from becoming airborne within the takeoff distance available and not before the end of the airport terrain,” the NTSB said.

The report determined other factors contributed to the crash.

“Contributing to the accident were the airplane’s lack of a warning that the parking brake was not fully released and the Federal Aviation Administration’s process for certification of a derivative aircraft that did not identify the need for such an indication,” said the NTSB.

The crash happened just before 10 a.m. on September 2, 2021. The plane crashed into ground before crashing into the Trumpf building on Hyde Road in Farmington.

No one on board survived.

Officials said the small plane was on its way to the Outer Banks of North Carolina.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The automakers are advising owners to park outdoors and away from structures until repairs are...
Hyundai and Kia recall nearly 3.4 million vehicles due to fire risk and urge owners to park outdoors
Meteorologist Jill Gilardi updates the weather for Thursday Sept. 28. Here's the noon forecast.
Technical Discussion: A First Alert for periods of heavy rain tomorrow!
Edward Klarmann was arrested for flipping off and exposing himself to an officer in Ledyard on...
Ledyard man accused of flipping off, exposing himself to an officer
The road was shut down for hours and traffic backed up for miles during rush hour this morning.
2 people in critical condition from Route 9 collision in Middletown
Temu seems to offer customers almost anything from clothing to electronics at prices that could...
Buyer beware: Some consumers say to think twice before buying from online marketplace Temu

Latest News

CCSU dining hall closed after potential food poisonings
CCSU dining hall closed after potential food poisonings
Meteorologist Jill Gilardi updates the weather for Thursday Sept. 28. Here's the noon forecast.
Technical Discussion: A First Alert for periods of heavy rain tomorrow!
Officials said the roughtail stingray was over 6 feet long and 5 feet wide.
CT Fish and Wildlife crew catches 400-pound stingray in Long Island Sound
Luis Segura-Montero.
Man accused of touching himself while kid rode bike nearby, Hartford police say