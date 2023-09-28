Investigation reveals likely cause of 2021 plane crash in Farmington that left 4 dead

FARMINGTON, CT (WFSB) – An investigation by the NTSB revealed the likely cause of a plane crash in September 2021 that left four people dead.

A report by the National Transportation Safety Board determined the crash likely occurred because the pilot-in-command failed to release the parking brake before trying to initiate takeoff.

This: “…produced an unexpected retarding force and airplane-nose-down pitching moment that prevented the airplane from becoming airborne within the takeoff distance available and not before the end of the airport terrain,” the NTSB said.

The report determined other factors contributed to the crash.

“Contributing to the accident were the airplane’s lack of a warning that the parking brake was not fully released and the Federal Aviation Administration’s process for certification of a derivative aircraft that did not identify the need for such an indication,” said the NTSB.

The crash happened just before 10 a.m. on September 2, 2021. The plane crashed into ground before crashing into the Trumpf building on Hyde Road in Farmington.

No one on board survived.

Officials said the small plane was on its way to the Outer Banks of North Carolina.

