Man accused of touching himself while kid rode bike nearby, Hartford police say

Luis Segura-Montero.
Luis Segura-Montero.(Hartford Police Department)
By Evan Sobol
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 2:37 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – A Hartford man is facing charges for allegedly touching himself while a kid was riding a bike nearby, according to police.

It happened on July 5 on Mapleton Street.

Police said 59-year-old Luis Segura-Montero touched his genitals while in the view of a child riding a bicycle.

Segura-Montero was taken into custody on Thursday. He was charged with risk of injury to a minor and breach of peace second-degree.

Authorities said Segura-Montero was held at the Hartford Police Detention Facility on a $75,000 bond.

