Manchester police close road for investigation

Manchester police closed down Woodbridge Street the morning of Sept. 28 for an active investigation. This is raw video from the scene.
By Rob Polansky
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 8:38 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) - Police in Manchester closed a road for an investigation on Thursday morning.

They said Woodbridge Street was closed between Main and Summit streets.

The area has since reopened, police said.

They only described the situation as “an active police investigation.”

Police initially asked drivers to seek alternate routes and to avoid the area.

Channel 3 had a crew on the scene that’s been working to gather information.

Refresh this page and watch Eyewitness News for updates.

