Manchester police close road for investigation

MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) - Police in Manchester closed a road for an investigation on Thursday morning.

They said Woodbridge Street was closed between Main and Summit streets.

The area has since reopened, police said.

They only described the situation as “an active police investigation.”

HAPPENING NOW: SWAT Team outside of a Manchester home off of Maine and Woodbridge st. Officers have multiple streets blocked off.

Working to learn what is happening, and how this will impact school bus routes. @WFSBnews pic.twitter.com/yd9snHUJW5 — Marcy Jones (@marcy_jonestv) September 28, 2023

Police initially asked drivers to seek alternate routes and to avoid the area.

