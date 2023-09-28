UConn Sports
Massachusetts man stabs 5 officers after crashing into home following chase, police say

Douglas Hagerty's charges include assault and battery with intent to murder and three counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 10:14 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
TAUNTON, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts man who sped away during a traffic stop led police on a chase that ended with him crashing into a home and then stabbing five officers, including the local police chief, before he was arrested, authorities said.

The Taunton police officers were injured trying to take Douglas Hagerty, 35, of Lakeville, Massachusetts, into custody Tuesday night. One officer suffered slash wounds to the face, neck and back and was taken to a hospital in Boston, about 30 miles (50 kilometers) to the north.

The other four, including an officer who was stabbed in the arm, were treated at a local hospital. Among them was Police Chief Edward Walsh, who responded to the scene because he lived nearby. He was stabbed in the stomach and was treated and released.

Police did not immediately provide an update on the condition of the officer sent to a Boston hospital.

According to police, Taunton officers tried to pull over Hagerty, whom they accused of driving erratically. Hagerty initially stopped before speeding off and nearly striking an officer. During the chase, Hagerty drove directly at a cruiser, hit another before he crashed into the home of a relative. Police pursued Hagerty into the house, where he pulled out a knife and allegedly stabbed the officers.

Hagerty was arrested and taken to a local hospital for treatment of injuries to his hand. He was arraigned Wednesday in Taunton District Court and is being held without bail. A dangerousness hearing has been scheduled for Oct. 17. Hagerty faces multiple charges, including assault and battery with intent to murder and three counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.


Douglas Hagerty's charges include assault and battery with intent to murder and three counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

Hagerty doesn’t have a listed phone number, and his attorney Daniel Rich did not respond to a request for comment.

