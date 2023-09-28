UConn Sports
Months-long investigation leads to arrest of suspected drug factory operator in Lisbon

By Rob Polansky
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 8:21 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LISBON, CT (WFSB) - State police said an investigation that they launched several months ago in Lisbon led to the arrest of a man on drug factory charges.

Joshua Michael Kunkel, 33, was arrested in New Hampshire on charges that ranged from operation of a drug factory to sale of a narcotic substance.

Joshua Michael Kunkel was arrested for operating a drug factory in his home in Lisbon, according to state police.
Joshua Michael Kunkel was arrested for operating a drug factory in his home in Lisbon, according to state police.(Connecticut State Police)

The Lisbon resident trooper launched the investigation after the office received a number of complaints.

A search and seizure warrant was executed at Kunkel’s home on Kendall Road.

During the search, investigators said they found 126 grams of crack cocaine, 30 grams of suspected cocaine/fentanyl, 7 grams of psilocybin mushrooms, 85 methamphetamine pills, 15 Adderall pills, 21 suboxone strips, 20 buprenorphine pills, a stolen Taurus Millennium 45 caliber handgun, and $772 in cash.

Kunkle was not home when the warrant was executed, state police said.

He was found in New Hampshire, where he was arrested on Sept. 8 on unrelated charges.

An extraditable arrest warrant was issued. The suspect was brought back to Connecticut on Wednesday.

Kunkel posted a $150,000 bond and was given a court date of Oct. 12 in Norwich.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

