New gun violence prevention laws take effect this weekend

Sig Sauer handgun
Sig Sauer handgun(MGN Online)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 10:13 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Several new laws aimed at the prevention of gun violence take effect on Oct. 1.

Gov. Ned Lamont scheduled a news conference on Thursday to highlight them.

Lamont said the new laws were the result of comprehensive legislation he signed over the summer.

Some of the bills’ major provisions that go into effect on Sunday included banning the open carrying of firearms in public. Concealed carry is still allowed with a permit.

Also, it included prohibiting bulk purchased firearms by barring the sale of more than three handguns per month to an individual and six handguns per month to a certified instructor.

The laws expanded the state’s existing safe storage laws to include all situations, not only those in which a minor or prohibited person may gain access to a firearm.

Finally, it set more stringent bail, probation, and parole conditions for serious, repeat firearm offenders.

