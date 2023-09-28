New website provides help for those suffering domestic violence

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - A mother who survived domestic violence is telling her story to help others.

“With the help of my advocates, I am healing and I am able to understand what a healthy relationship would look like,” said Cheryl, Domestic Violence Survivor.

Cheryl says she was constantly beaten by her husband.

When he tried to kill her, she had to get help.

“I had his hand prints on my throat. The three babies were sitting on the couch while he tried to kill me. You can’t fake that, you can’t hide that anymore,” Cheryl said.

Cheryl got help by calling Safe Connect, a new website with resources to get her and her children to safety.

“Whether it be emotional, psychological, physical, there is financial abuse out there. There is sexual abuse,” said Meghan Scanlon, Connecticut Coalition Against Domestic Violence.

Safe Connect is available 24/7.

They provide help with crisis intervention, counseling, housing and navigating the court system.

“There are people here that are ready to help. We encourage everyone to pick up the phone and call,” said William Tong, (D), CT Attorney General.

Connecticut has passed new laws, and one deals with dual arrest.

Up until recently, both parties were locked up.

Now police are trained to spot the victim.

There is a domestic violence law in honor of Lori Jackson, who was killed by her husband in front of her children.

The law temporarily takes guns away from those who have a protective order against them.

Today, Cheryl is safe and her children are with her.

She wants people to know there is hope.

“If I can help one person, or if I can save someone’s life or I can change the outcome for somebody, than everything I went through was for a reason,” Cheryl said.

40,000 victims seek help for domestic violence every year in Connecticut.

For more information about Safe Connect

