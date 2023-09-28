Norwich board of education appoints new asst. superintendent

NORWICH, Conn. (WFSB) - Norwich school district has appointed a new acting assistant superintendent as they continue investigating complaints about Dr. Kristen Stringfellow’s leadership.

Many students, teachers, parents, and support staff rallied this month, demanding action from the board of education.

Stringfellow was placed on paid leave after a survey of 230 Norwich teachers showed that 96 percent feared retaliation if they spoke out about school issues.

Teachers mentioned in the survey that they felt they weren’t being heard by district leadership.

The board of education met to address these concerns at 7 p.m. on Wednesday at Kelly Middle School, deciding unanimously to appoint Jamie Bender as acting assistant superintendent of the school district.

She’s a veteran educator who served Norwich Public Schools for over 30 years, previously serving as Director of Student Services.

Bender also has experience as both a middle school and special education teacher.

After a previous meeting earlier this month, the board of education appointed Susan Lessard as acting superintendent.

Lessard was previously serving as principal at Stanton Elementary School.

The district continues to address the troubling statistics the survey revealed; more than 135 teachers have resigned since July 2021.

The school district plans to hire an outside consultant to investigate complaints about the former administration.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.