Only movie theater in New Haven set to close next month

New Haven's only movie theater set to close in October
By Matt McFarland
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 6:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - For nearly 20 years Criterion Cinemas has been a presence downtown on Temple Street in New Haven.

The theater has been open since 2004 and has shown 2,000 films.

But its owners say, after the pandemic, the business has changed.

Now, New Haven’s only movie theater is set to close next month.

“At least every other week I can walk down and see a movie, day or night. I’ve been crying ever since I heard,” said Anita Cotton, New Haven.

“I live in New Haven. I liked the fact that it was close by, it was easy access,” said Michael Norris, New Haven.

New Haven moviegoers will now have to get their film fix someplace else.

Bow Tie Criterion Cinemas, New Haven’s only movie theater, will close two weeks from tonight.

Bow Tie Partners, the company that owns the building, says the Covid-19 pandemic changed the movie industry.

They say the location in New Haven is no longer viable, but adds that they’re evaluating a number of options to redevelop the theater, several of which include new entertainment offerings.

“We are very much looking forward to remaining a part of the vibrant and exciting downtown New Haven business community and look forward to announcing our future plans when we have finished our analysis of alternative uses.”

Bow Tie Criterion Cinemas

“Our Economic Development Office has been talking with them about ways we can potentially help them identify someone who could fill the space in a productive way,” said Mayor Justin Elicker, (D), New Haven.

Mayor Elicker also says another movie theater someplace else in New Haven is not likely.

The next two closest theaters include the Cinemark, six and a half miles up I-91 in North Haven, or another one 10 miles down I-95, at the Connecticut Post Mall in Milford.

“I know there are other movie theaters people can flock to, but not every one has ways of getting to said theaters,” said Kevin O’Brien, New Haven.

“Going to the movies has always been something. One year, me and my husband skipped work, came down, and watched 5 Clint Eastwood movies. I got a lot of memories down here at the theater,” said Cotton.

The theater will close, following its final showings, on October 12.

That same night is when the New Haven Documentary Film Festival kicks off celebrating its 10th anniversary.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

