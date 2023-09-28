UConn Sports
Pachaug State Forest closed as crews spray for mosquitoes with EEE

(WJRT)
By Cassidy Williams
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 4:57 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
GRISWOLD, CT (WFSB) - Pachaug State Forest is closed because of mosquitoes. DEEP is spraying the forest for Eastern Equine Encephalitis.

Pachaug State Forest is already showing signs of fall, but the changing of the leaves does not necessarily mean summer’s bugs are gone.

“We haven’t had a hard freeze, so it’s not killing the mosquitos. When it warms up, the mosquitos are still out there and active and hungry,” said Roger Wolfe, DEEP Mosquito management coordinator.

Wolfe said all along the eastern third of the state from the Massachusetts line to Stonington, mosquitoes continue testing positive for EEE.

DEEP is taking advantage of the dry weather Thursday night by spraying the Mt. Misery area of the park.

Park employees closed off access to the park and asked all guests to leave Thursday afternoon.

“The virus level in this part of the state is still very high,” Wolfe said.

Wolfe said there have been no confirmed cases of EEE in humans or animals this year.

He is urging people take precautions by covering up and minimizing time outdoors during dusk and dawn.

“People really need to be taking this seriously. They need to be protecting themselves,” said Wolfe.

If you do get bit, symptoms of EEE are severe headache and neck stiffness that can lead to nausea, vomiting and dehydration.

DEEP said anyone with those symptoms should seek immediate medical attention.

“We don’t want to scare people indoors. We want them to be able to enjoy the outdoors, fall is upon us, so get out and enjoy the outdoors, but be aware that this is still out there,” Wolfe said.

Pachuag State Forest is set to reopen Friday at 8 a.m.

