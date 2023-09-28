STRATFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Once a year, the Police Commissioner’s Association honors Connecticut law enforcement that goes above and beyond the call to action.

Tonight, 5 officers and 3 police chiefs graced the podium as distinguished guests of honor at the award ceremony.

“Accentuate the positive in law enforcement. Too often it’s the other side. Decisions made in a split second can be analyzed for years to come. And by and by, we have quality officers in Connecticut,” said Chip Rubenstein, PCAC President.

Lt. Cornelius Rodgers was awarded for rescuing two people trapped in a car after a tanker explosion on the Gold Star Bridge on I-95 in April.

“The fire from the fuel was creeping in his direction. He sprinted to the vehicles without regard for his own safety.”

The Bristol Police Chief Brian Gould received the award of excellence in leadership, but dedicated it to the entire department.

“It’s the great men and women of the Bristol PD that lead me through this. They’re the heroes. They’re the ones that need to be honored,” said Gould.

Lieutenant Dustin DeMonte, Sergeant Alex Hamzy, and Officer Alec Iurato were also honored.

Lieutenant DeMonte and Sergeant Hamzy lost their lives in an ambush last October.

Officer Iurato was shot, but managed to shoot and kill the suspect.

Officer Iurato has recently returned to work.

Two Norwalk officers were also awarded after they helped chase down shooting suspects, as well as a Watertown officer who pulled a driver from a fiery crash.

“It shows the community there are good deeds being done every day. In valor there is hope. It really signifies every time a law enforcement officer puts on their uniform, badge and heads out to work, one never knows what they’re gonna face,” said Rubenstein.

Scholarships were also given out to students and police academy graduates.

