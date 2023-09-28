UConn Sports
Police: Gunshot victim dropped off at Hartford Hospital

The incident happened in the area of Park and Wolcott Streets.
By Kristina Russo
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 12:34 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Police responded to the area of Park Street at Hungerford Street around 9 a.m. for shots fired on Thursday.

While canvassing the area, dispatch was notified that a gunshot victim was dropped off at Hartford Hospital, by a private vehicle.

The victim was a man in his fifties suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

This is an ongoing investigation at this time.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

