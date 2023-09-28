Police: Gunshot victim dropped off at Hartford Hospital
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 12:34 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Police responded to the area of Park Street at Hungerford Street around 9 a.m. for shots fired on Thursday.
While canvassing the area, dispatch was notified that a gunshot victim was dropped off at Hartford Hospital, by a private vehicle.
The victim was a man in his fifties suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.
This is an ongoing investigation at this time.
