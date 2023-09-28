UConn Sports
Proceeds from Henkel/WFSB Fun Run benefit the Denise D'Ascenzo Foundation
By Marc Robbins
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 7:48 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
ROCKY HILL, CT (WFSB) - The Henkel Corporation held its second annual company Fun Run Thursday and graciously invited Channel 3 to be part of the event.

All the proceeds will go to the Denise D’Ascenzo Foundation.

It was the perfect running stage. Great weather, a challenging little course, and a wonderful way to remember our colleague who meant so much to so many in our state.

“I’m doing this for Denise, she was a wonderful person. I watched her growing up. I remember watching her for school closings and storms, so I’m doing it for Denise,” said Anurag Ojaj, Henkel Corp. engineer.

“It’s wonderful to be here. Henkel is gracious to have us here and we are just pleased to be part of it,” said Wayne Cooke, Denise’s husband.

Everyone involved seemed to echo Wayne’s thoughts. Building camaraderie, enjoying the outdoors and participating in a healthy activity.

“My little dancy dance I just do it when I feel good,” said Alexis Emmanuel, Henkel sales rep.

Channel 3′s Susan Raff was feeling great as I caught up with her during the run because she was thinking about her friend and colleague.

“I think that she supported all these causes and we are keeping that going and I’m so happy,” Raff said.

Jake Bauman led the run Thursday, finishing nine laps.

“We had a really good turnout today, it was great to see everyone from the different departments we get to socialize and run too,” said Bauman with Henkel Corp.

$8,500 was raised before the running began. Organizers believe the total will exceed $10,000.

