Rt.9 partially closed after crash in Middletown
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 5:33 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - A crash briefly closed both directions of Rt. 9 after a serious crash in Middletown on Thursday morning.
The 2-vehicle collision was reported near Millet Street around 5:20 a.m.
An eyewitness tells Channel 3 that a vehicle collided with a light pole.
The highway was briefly closed in both directions after crews arrived.
One lane is now open in the northbound direction.
This is a developing story. Stay with Channel 3 for updates.
