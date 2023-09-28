Rt.9 partially closed after crash in Middletown

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - A crash briefly closed both directions of Rt. 9 after a serious crash in Middletown on Thursday morning.

The 2-vehicle collision was reported near Millet Street around 5:20 a.m.

An eyewitness tells Channel 3 that a vehicle collided with a light pole.

The highway was briefly closed in both directions after crews arrived.

One lane is now open in the northbound direction.

